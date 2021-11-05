Traffic advisory issued for Sadar Utsav Mela in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Police have issued a traffic advisory in view of the Sadar Utsav Mela in Hyderabad. The advisory will be applicable from 7 pm on Sunday to 5 pm on Monday.

As the mela is scheduled to be conducted at YMCA, Narayanaguda, traffic will not be allowed from Kachiguda X Roads towards YMCA, Narayanaguda and will be diverted towards Tourist Hotel in Kachiguda. At the same time, vehicles from Vittalwadi X Roads will not be allowed towards YMCA and Narayanaguda and instead, the same traffic will be diverted towards Ramkote X Roads.

Traffic from Rajmohallah will be diverted towards Ramkote X Roads at Saboo Shop Point, while that coming from Reddy College at street number 8 will be diverted towards Barkatpura to reduce congestion. The vehicular movement from Old Barkatpura Post Office towards YMCA and Narayanaguda will be diverted either towards Crown Cafe or Lingampally and traffic from the old excise office route will be diverted towards Vittalwadi.

The traffic advisory also stated that vehicular traffic will not be allowed from Barkatpura Chaman to YMCA and Narayanaguda and instead will be diverted towards Barkatpura X Roads or towards Tourist Hotel. Vehicular traffic coming from Brilliant Grammar School (near Narayanaguda flyover) towards Reddy College will be diverted towards Narayanaguda X Roads.

The additional commissioner further requested the public to cooperate with the Hyderabad traffic police to avoid these eight routes during Sadar Utsav Mela in Hyderabad and take alternate routes accordingly, to reach their destination.