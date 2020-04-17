TS to keep tab on those buying medicines for fever, sore throat

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Thursday decided to collect data of the people buying medicines for fever and sore throat from medical stores.

At a review meeting on Covid-19 situation in the state, Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao asked officials to gather information about those who recently purchased such medicines.

He asked the Municipal Commissioners to take help of drug inspectors in their respective municipalities and conduct reviews with the members of pharmacy associations.

The minister also asked them to issue orders for submitting details of the buyers.

Stating that self-medication is dangerous, he said the medical agencies should keep the data and provide the information to the government about those buying medicines for sore throat and fever.

The direction assumes significance in the wake of finding by the authorities that the majority of those tested positive for Covid-19 and undergoing treatment were asymptomatic.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender had said on Wednesday that most of those under treatment at Gandhi Hospital here have no symptoms like fever, cough or sore throat.

Telangana has so far reported over 700 Covid-19 positive cases with 18 fatalities.

Source: IANS

