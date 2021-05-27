TSBIE postpones Inter second year practical exams due to COVID-19

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Thursday announced the postponement of practical examinations for second-year Intermediate students.

The board has decided to postpone the practical exam in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. A review will be held in the first week of June.

“It is hereby informed to all the students, parents, and principals of the junior colleges that considering the present prevailing pandemic situation and lockdown in the state, the practical examinations of intermediate (IPE-2021) for second-year general courses, first and second-year vocational courses, which were scheduled from May 29-June 7, are postponed until further orders,” Syed Omer Jaleel, secretary of TSBIE, said in a notice.

Earlier, the TSBIE had proposed to hold the practical examinations from April 7 to April 20. However, they were postponed and scheduled to be held after the Intermediate board exams in May.

Earlier, Omar Jaleel, said that the state council would move forward with intermediate board exams 2021 without changing the current pattern.

“Almost all states batted for holding exams but with precautions of vaccination for students and staff. In Telangana, we will go ahead without changing the existing pattern. The examination time will be reduced to 90 minutes. The possibility of conducting the exam from mid-July to September was discussed,” Omar Jaleel had said after attending the national-level consultation meeting held by the Union minister of education Ramesh Pokhriyal.