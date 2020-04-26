FIR actress takes a dig at Arnab Goswami

MUMBAI: Best known for her performance in FIR, one of the most popular television actresses Kavita Kaushik has reacted to Arnab Goswami’s disparaging comments aimed at Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Often known for airing her views on politics and social issue, Kavita reacted after Goswami’s remarks on Sonia Gandhi on Palghar mob lynching during a debate that went viral.

Without stating anyone’s name, Kavita tweeted, “Seriously, how is this allowed ?? And students have FIR against them !? But this is OK ??? Seriously?”

Take a look at her tweet below:

So these days all it takes to turn a blatant fabricated lie into believable truth is simple make a video and post it !? Wow! Law/ investigation n things like that should head to the beaches for a long vacay 🤟 — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) April 24, 2020

Seriously, how is this allowed ?? And students have FIR against them !? But this is OK ??? Seriously? https://t.co/5RkMP9NsLe — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) April 22, 2020

