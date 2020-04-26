menu
26 Apr 2020
Posted by Safoora Updated: April 26, 2020, 7:04 am IST
FIR actress takes a dig at Arnab Goswami
MUMBAI: Best known for her performance in FIR, one of the most popular television actresses Kavita Kaushik has reacted to Arnab Goswami’s disparaging comments aimed at Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Often known for airing her views on politics and social issue, Kavita reacted after Goswami’s remarks on Sonia Gandhi on Palghar mob lynching during a debate that went viral.

Without stating anyone’s name, Kavita tweeted, “Seriously, how is this allowed ?? And students have FIR against them !? But this is OK ??? Seriously?” 

Take a look at her tweet below:

