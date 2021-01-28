Twitter erupts in rage as MP HC rejects Munawar Faruqui’s bail plea

Users on social media have expressed anguish and shock after the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday rejected the bail application of comedian Munawar Faruqui and Indore resident Nalin Yadav, who were arrested on January 2.

Several people took to Twitter to express their displeasure over the treatment given to the comedian. While some pointed out to the comedian’s Muslim identity and expressed that this is how Muslims are being “persecuted systematically” in India, many others called it a travesty of justice.

Faruqui was arrested following complaints that he allegedly hurt Hindu religious sentiments during a comedy show that he was supposed to perform in Indore.

He has been in jail since January 2 along with the four other co-accused. The court heard his bail application on January 25 and reserved the order on merit.

The Indore bench of the court observed the evidence collected till now shows that “outraging religious feelings of a class of citizens of India with deliberate intendment” were made by the applicants.

“There is also specific assertion by the learned counsel for the complainant that the applicant along with other co-accused persons allegedly made filthy jokes in social media deliberately against Hindu Gods, Lord Shri Ram and Goddess Seeta, hurting religious sentiments of Hindus for the past 18 months, despite protest on various social media platforms. There is nothing contrary on record,” the order said.

Following this, netizens were outraged that despite the Indore police confirming that it does not have evidence regarding the allegations against the comedian and failed to produce a case diary, the MP high court rejected his plea.

Here are some reactions:

MP High Court has denied bail to Muslim comedian Munawar Faruqui.



Faruqui is in jail for last 28 days for a joke which he never cracked.



Whole world need to see that how Muslims are being persecuted systematically in India.#MunawarFaruqui — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ (@imMAK02) January 28, 2021

Congress leader Shama Mohammed questioned the treatment given to Faruqui and termed it “a travesty of justice.” She said it was a “shameful display of vindictive prosecution by the BJP govt!”

#MunawarFaruqui's bail request has been rejected by the MP HC. The police has said there is no evidence that he hurt religious sentiments. On what grounds then has bail been rejected? This is a travesty of justice & a shameful display of vindictive prosecution by the BJP govt! — Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) January 28, 2021

Actress Kubra Sait had also earlier reacted to his arrest,

Sorry for what you’re going through #MunawarFaruqui

You’re a good lad. You’re funny. The world needs you. pic.twitter.com/XoZ8WXkVB2 — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) January 21, 2021

#MunawarFaruqui my brother, I am sorry we are a helpless society who can do nothing, accept witness the unfair incarceration of our own people. Can only pray to God, to bestow you with immense strength and patience. — Tu Kaun Main Khwamakha (@nazmaaman) January 28, 2021

MP High court has denied the bail application of stand up comedian #MunawarFaruqui whereas MP Police have shared in their reports that there is no proof where he has said anything offensive about the hindu religion or the home minister.

Did Munawwar suffer bcoz of his religion? — Zakir Ali Tyagi (@ZakirAliTyagi) January 28, 2021

Frustrating time to study the law. Tired of pretending it's real. #MunawarFaruqui — Ankita Gupta 🇮🇳 (@GuptaAnkita2905) January 28, 2021

Can someone tell me why exactly #MunawarFaruqui is under arrest?



Under what law have the @MPPoliceOnline and now the @Uppolice held him?



What I'm reading ought to be offensive to the Supreme Court. Is this not Contemptuous of the Law, and against the very principles of justice? — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) January 22, 2021

If #MunawarFaruqui can be kept in jail for 24 days for a joke he didn't crack, I can be jailed for an article I didn't write or you can be jailed for a crime you didn't commit. Absolutely mind-boggling how the judiciary is behaving. — Stuti (@StutiNMishra) January 25, 2021