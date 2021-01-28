Twitter erupts in rage as MP HC rejects Munawar Faruqui’s bail plea

Users on social media have expressed anguish and shock after the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday rejected the bail application of comedian Munawar Faruqui and Indore resident Nalin Yadav, who were arrested on January 2.
Several people took to Twitter to express their displeasure over the treatment given to the comedian. While some pointed out to the comedian’s Muslim identity and expressed that this is how Muslims are being “persecuted systematically” in India, many others called it a travesty of justice.
Faruqui was arrested following complaints that he allegedly hurt Hindu religious sentiments during a comedy show that he was supposed to perform in Indore.
He has been in jail since January 2 along with the four other co-accused. The court heard his bail application on January 25 and reserved the order on merit.
The Indore bench of the court observed the evidence collected till now shows that “outraging religious feelings of a class of citizens of India with deliberate intendment” were made by the applicants.
“There is also specific assertion by the learned counsel for the complainant that the applicant along with other co-accused persons allegedly made filthy jokes in social media deliberately against Hindu Gods, Lord Shri Ram and Goddess Seeta, hurting religious sentiments of Hindus for the past 18 months, despite protest on various social media platforms. There is nothing contrary on record,” the order said.
Following this, netizens were outraged that despite the Indore police confirming that it does not have evidence regarding the allegations against the comedian and failed to produce a case diary, the MP high court rejected his plea.
Here are some reactions:
Congress leader Shama Mohammed questioned the treatment given to Faruqui and termed it “a travesty of justice.” She said it was a “shameful display of vindictive prosecution by the BJP govt!”
Actress Kubra Sait had also earlier reacted to his arrest,