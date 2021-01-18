Twitterati call Akshay Kumar ‘hypocrite’ after his donation appeal for Ram Mandir

Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar is being called a hypocrite by people on Twitter after he posted a video urging fans and followers to contribute to the Ram Mandir construction.

Lyricist and scriptwriter Puneet Sharma posted a video from the actor’s old interview where he was seen talking about people wasting food and money on temples “when so many are dying in the country of hunger”.

In the video, the actor had said, “I go to temples and see so much of waste lying around. I believe that the best way to get God’s attention is to do good and help other people”.

However, on January 17, Kumar posted a video urging his fans and followers to make contribution and donations for the construction of Ram Mandir.

He said, “A temple is being built in Ayodhya for Lord Shri Ram. It’s our turn now. Some of us should be the vaanars, some the gilheris, and make contributions as per our capacity to this historical cause. I will be the one to begin. I am sure you will join me too so that generations will be inspired to follow the life lessons taught by Lord Ram.”

Following this, many people on social media started calling the actor a ‘hypocrite’ and were seen re-posting the old video.

True Words pic.twitter.com/VgkqpgFnE4 — Puneet Sharma – पुनीत शर्मा – پُنیت شرما (@PuneetVuneet) January 17, 2021

Kya double standard hai sir aapka , #LaxmiBomb movie ke flop hone ke baad public support chahiye to donation ka drama start kr diye ,, khelo sentiments ke saath 👏👏👏 #AkshayKumar @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/J7TksijKKF — noyan 🇮🇳 (@scare_crow248) January 17, 2021

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also reacted to this with a retweet