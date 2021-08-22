UAE: Dh 3,000 fine for not wearing mask in public places

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been witnessing a steady decline in daily fresh COVID-19 cases, However UAE Public Prosecution on Saturday has announced a Dh 3,000 fine for failure to wear masks in public places.

Medical or fabric face masks are mandatory for people entering closed public spaces, shopping malls and public transportation.

Drivers and passengers in private vehicles must also remain masked unless the driver is alone or the passengers are family members and domestic workers; and second-degree relatives.

“Teachers will have to wear face masks at all times when in classrooms and should always be at least one meter away from students when pupils return to face-to-face learning during the new school year starting in September,” Khaleej Times reported.

Face masks can be removed in the following instances