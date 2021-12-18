UAE: Fireworks display mark the start of Dubai shopping festival

The 27th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) kicked started on Wednesday with fireworks displays, unbeatable offers, daily entertainment, and light displays at the City Walk, La Mer, The Beach, opposite JBR, and Dubai Festival City.

The festivities continue every weekend until January 29, 2022, offering residents and visitors a line-up of innovative events, world-class entertainment, mega raffles, and an array of promotions, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

According to organisers, the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the festivities will include fireworks and daily drone shows at The Beach, opposite JBR. The drone show will showcase the inspiring story of the UAE’s past, present, and future through captivating choreography and AR (augmented reality) elements.

Stunning fireworks will light up the skies of The Beach every weekend, in addition to a spectacular New Year’s Eve’s fireworks show at midnight.

Dubai Lights

A never-seen-before Dubai Lights exhibit is set to take place as a part of the DSF. Part of the unique interactive art installations from international lighting artists, under the newly created Dubai Lights, Rhizome, designed by artists Tom and Lien Dekyvere.

LightBattle X, designed by Joost van Bergen, Dirk Schlebusch, and Onne Walsmit, will showcase the Dutch heritage of cycling in a completely different way.

A water bowl performance is also being organised at the La Mer for the first time in the Middle East. An award-winning duo will perform mind-blowing aerial and water bowl stunts that blend air, ground, and water.

Danny Aridi, the Canadian-Lebanese multi-award-winning singer-songwriter, and Peter Rosalita, the 10-year-old front-runner of America’s Got Talent, will perform live, exclusively at La Mer.

The City Walk has been lit up, with alfresco dining options alongside upbeat live entertainment for the DSF. With 50 restaurants to choose from, diners can also enjoy the city’s best DJs, live bands, and check out the impressive street dance moves of athletic B-boy (break dancing) dancers.