UAE’s Sheikh Mohammed supports Saudi’s bid to host Expo 2030

Dubai: The rulers of Dubai and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced on his Twitter handle on Friday that UAE will fully support Saudi Arabia’s request to host the world fair 2030.

The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman formally requested on October 29, to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh. Saudi Arabia is the latest country to submit a request after Italy, Russia, South Korea and Ukraine. The theme proposed by Saudi Arabia is “The era of change: Leading the planet to a foresighted tomorrow.”

The Prime Minister’s tweet in Arabic translates- “Today, Saudi Arabia has submitted an official request to host Expo 2030. We announce our support to the Kingdom. The experience and knowledge that we gained throughout the seven years of preparation for Expo 2020 will be available to our brethren.”

تقدمت المملكة اليوم بطلب استضافة إكسبو 2030. نعلن من اليوم دعم طلب المملكة، ونعلن أيضا أن المعارف والخبرات التي اكتسبناها خلال ٧ سنوات من الإعداد لإكسبو 2020 ستكون متاحة للأشقاء.

آثار إكسبو ستمتد لسنوات ونجاح المملكة نجاح لكل المنطقة. كل التوفيق لأخي محمد بن سلمان في هذا المشروع — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) October 29, 2021



“The Kingdom’s success is the entire region’s success, all the best wishes of success to my brother, Mohammed bin Salman, in this bid,” Maktoum added.