UAE’s Sheikh Mohammed supports Saudi’s bid to host Expo 2030

By News Desk|   Posted by Sumaya Junaid Ahmed  |   Published: 30th October 2021 8:29 pm IST
ANI

Dubai: The rulers of Dubai and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced on his Twitter handle on Friday that UAE will fully support Saudi Arabia’s request to host the world fair 2030.

The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman formally requested on October 29, to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh. Saudi Arabia is the latest country to submit a request after Italy, Russia, South Korea and Ukraine. The theme proposed by Saudi Arabia is “The era of change: Leading the planet to a foresighted tomorrow.”

Also Read
Saudi Arabia submits request to host Expo 2030

The Prime Minister’s tweet in Arabic translates- “Today, Saudi Arabia has submitted an official request to host Expo 2030. We announce our support to the Kingdom. The experience and knowledge that we gained throughout the seven years of preparation for Expo 2020 will be available to our brethren.”

MS Education Academy


“The Kingdom’s success is the entire region’s success, all the best wishes of success to my brother, Mohammed bin Salman, in this bid,” Maktoum added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button