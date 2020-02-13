UPSC Civil Services notification 2020 released

A+ A-

New Delhi: UPSC Civil Services Notification 2020 was released on 12th February. Interested candidates should ensure their eligibility for the examination.

Eligibility

The candidates must hold a graduate degree. Those who have appeared for an examination which would render them educational qualification for the commission’s examination are also eligible for UPSC Civil Services Examination.

Also Read UPSC IFS notification 2020 released

However, they have to produce proof of passing the requisite examination along with their application for the Main Examination.

Apart from educational eligibility, the candidates must be in the age group of 21-32 years as on 1st August 2020.

Plan of examination

Civil Services Examination consists of two stages

Preliminary Main

Although Preliminary examination is of qualifying in nature, it is considered as one of the toughest examinations as out of lakhs of students, 10-12 thousand become eligible to appear in the Main examination.

Marks obtained in Main i.e., written examination and Personality Test will be considered for awarding the ranks to the candidates in the final list.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of UPSC.

The last date for receipt of applications is 3rd March 2020 till 6 p.m.

For further details, candidates can read official notification released by Union Public Service Commission.