UPSC IFS notification 2020 released

New Delhi: UPSC IFS notification 2020 was released by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on 12th February 2020. Interested candidates should ensure their eligibility for the examination.

Eligibility for Indian Forest Service

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree with at least one of the subjects namely Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics and Zoology or a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture, Forestry or in Engineering.

Those who have appeared for an examination which would render them educational qualification for the commission’s examination are also eligible for UPSC IFS Examination. However, they have to produce proof of passing the requisite examination along with their application for the Main Examination.

Apart from educational qualification, candidates must be physically fit according to physical standards for admission to Indian Forest Service Examination, 2020

How to apply for UPSC IFS Prelims

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of UPSC.

The last date for receipt of applications is 3rd March 2020 till 6 p.m.

For further details, candidates can read official notification released by UPSC.