IIT Delhi: Video of students chanting ‘Jai Corona’ goes viral

New Delhi: IIT Delhi students celebrated Exam cancellation and suspension of classes amidst institutions, industries temporary shut down.

Educational institutions, business industries, public places have been temporarily closed down in the affected countries to contain the situation.

Happy over temporarily suspension of classes on Thursday evening, the university students at Karakoram Hostel danced, chanting ‘Jai Corona’ celebrating the situation for relieving them from the exam stress.

The video of students celebrations has gone viral on social media.

IIT Delhi suspends classes

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the IIT Delhi had suspended all classes, examinations and public gatherings till 31st March.

The institute also asked its students to leave the hostel rooms with the exception of foreign students and Ph.D. scholars.

During the period, basic mess facilities will be provided to students in the campus.

Earlier, as a precautionary measure, Jamia Millia Islamia had also decided to suspend its “face-to-face” classes till the end of the month.

In a notice, the university administration said, “The face-to-face/ group interaction or gathering of the students to be avoided till 31st March.”

Coronavirus cases in India

Meanwhile, Coronavirus cases intensified in India as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 110. On Sunday, the country recorded its highest daily jump in the number of cases.

As per the data revealed by the Union Health Ministry, till Sunday night, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India were 110, including the foreign nationals.

Coronavirus case globally

The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 163,930 with 6,420 deaths, across 141 countries and territories.

The worst-hit nation after China is Italy with 1,809 deaths for 24,747 cases, Iran with 724 fatalities (13,938 cases), Spain with 288 deaths and 7,753 cases and France, with 91 deaths and 4,499 cases.