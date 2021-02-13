Viral: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s pictures with her ‘valentine’ Nupur Shikhare

Mumbai: After a lot of speculations about her relationship, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan finally confirmed her relationship with her fitness coach Nupur Shikhare on social media. On the occasion of Promise Day, a part of the ongoing Valentine week, she shared a mushy post for him on Instagram.

“Its an honour to make promises with and to you,” wrote Ira on Instagram confessing her love for Nupur. In the comments section Nupur wrote, “I love you.” Check the post below.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s love-tale

After break up with Mishaal Kriplani in late 2019, there was a huge buzz in the industry that Ira Khan has been dating her dad’s fitness tariner Nupur Shikhare. Infact, going by Nupur’s social media, we see that Ira is also training with Nupur.

The couple reportedly bonded during lockdown last year and are inseparable since then. They have holidayed with each other at Aamir’s farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar. If the reports are to be believed, Ira and Nupur are quite ‘serious’ about each other and former even introduced her beau to her mother Reena Dutta.

Nupur Shikhare has been accompanying Ira Khan and her family on trips as well. He was seen at Ira’s cousin’s wedding recently, which was also attended by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. Before that he accompanied the Khan family to the Gir trip for Aamir and Kiran’s wedding anniversary.

Their mushy moments

Ahead of the Valentines’ Day which is on February 14, let’s take you on a trip to Nupur and Ira Khan’s social media which is filled with their loved-up moments.

Ira Khan and Junaid Khan are Aamir’s children from his first wife Reena Dutta. On the workfront, Ira made her way into the film industry as she made her directorial debut with the stage production of Euripides’ play Medea.