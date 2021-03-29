Viral Video: Ajay Devgn in brawl outside Delhi pub?

Delhi: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn landed in a soup on Sunday when a viral video claimed that he was being roughed up by a group of men outside a Delhi bar.

The video recording was outside Delhi’s Aerocity mall, shows two groups involving in an ugly clash. A social media page shared it captioned ‘Ajay Devgn getting beaten up in Delhi’.

The video is also viral on Twitter.

However, the actor’s team ruled it out to be fake. In a statement, they said: “We request news agencies and media to please note that Mr. Devgn has been in Mumbai the entire time shooting for Maidaan, MayDay and Gangubai Kathiawadu and he hasn’t set foot in the Capital in 14 months. Request all media to please cross-check before putting out anything.”

Several fact-checks revealed that the real reason for the quarrel between the two groups in Aerocity was when one of their vehicles ‘slightly touched’ another. Two men were also held, according to India Today.

The true identities of the people from the video were Taranjit Singh (31) and Naveen Kumar (29) did not file a complaint against each other but the police registered a case on them under sections of affray and other relevant sections for violation of coronavirus protocols.