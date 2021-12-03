Vivo V23 5G to launch in India this month: Report

New Delhi: Smartphone maker Vivo is reportedly planning to launch its next handset Vivo V23 5G in the Indian market this month with a possibility of a Pro variant as a follow-up.

According to GSMArena, the smartphone may feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is expected to come with an upgraded SoC and better camera features compared to its predecessor, the V21 5G.

In the meantime, the Vivo V23e 5G launched in Thailand last month. The smartphone features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM. It packs 128GB of internal storage and comes with a microSD card slot.

The phone comes with a triple-camera setup on the back that consists of a 50MP main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 2MP sensor. On the front side, the device has a 44MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The device is powered by a 4,050mAh battery that comes with support for 44W fast charging technology.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C port, and GPS. It runs the Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own FunTouch OS 12.