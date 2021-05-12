Walkthrough MS Dhoni’s sprawling, lavish farmhouse in Ranchi

Mumbai: Also known as ‘captain cool’, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the highest paid cricketers. He is often touted as the best captain ever seen by the team. Dhoni is known not just for his skills on the field, but for his calm demeanour, during high stress matches.

Indian cricket team had won two Asia Cups, an ICC Champions Trophy, an ICC T20 World Cup and the prestigious 2011 Cricket World Cup, under Dhoni’s captaincy.

His massive net worth

Apart from his field skills, Dhoni is known for living lavish yet down to earth lifestyle. According to reports, his sizable net worth stands at $111 million which is approximately equal to 786.53 crores. Apart from his profession, which add major chunk to their sizable earnings, brand endorsements and sponsorships also make huge contribution to his huge income.

He has been the face of brands like Colgate, Orient, Seven, Dream 11, GoDaddy, LivFast, Snickers India, Terrain, RedBus, Panerai, MasterCard, and NetMeds.

Since Dhoni has retired from all the formats and only plays for the Indian Premier League, most of his earnings can be attributed to his business ventures and brand endorsements.

MS Dhoni’s palatial property

One of the most prized possession of MS Dhoni is his Ranchi farmhouse which is a massive 7 acre property. The former Indian cricket captain and his lovely family, wife Sakhi Dhoni and daughter, Ziva Dhoni, resides in this lavish farmhouse which is nestled in the outskirts of the city.

In his Instagram updates, Dhoni often give his 26 million fans a peek into his sprawling mansion. Sakshi, being the social butterfly often hosts a slew of parties at the property and the glimpses of them we see on her Instagram.

Several videos of Padma Shri- and Padma Bhushan-winner, goofing around with Ziva, proves how he love spending time with his family. The farmhouse is also home to Dhoni’s three adorable dogs Zoya, Lilly and Sam.

And now, without further ado, let us take you on a virtual tour through the sports pro’s much-loved farmhouse with modern interiors and glass walls. Of all, the sprawling lawns that surround Dhoni’s farmhouse, lined with different varieties of trees and shrubs is cricketer’s favourite spot. Scroll down and have a look at the visuals.