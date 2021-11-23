Wasim Rizvi’s effigy burnt at Tolichowki for insulting Prophet

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 23rd November 2021 9:12 pm IST
Wasim Rizvi's effigy burnt at Tolichowki for insulting Prophet.

Hyderabad: Locals from the city came out on the streets of Tolichowki on Tuesday to stage a demonstration demanding the Telangana government to take immediate action against Wasim Rizvi for making blasphemous remarks about Prophet Muhammad. The protest was led by activist Asif Hussain Sohail.

The demonstrators hanged and burned the Wasim Rizvi’s effigy at Surya Nagar, Tolichowki. Asif Hussain said that the entire community including people from all religious backgrounds participated in the protest.

Furthermore, he urged all communities to organize such constitutional and democratic protests in Hyderabad and all over India. “We should take inspiration from the farmers who stood by their words and sustained the protests democratically and won. Such protests should not stop until the government takes action against anyone who insults people’s faith,” he remarked.

MS Education Academy

He warned that if the government doesn’t take immediate action against Rizvi then members of all communities will organize such protests all over the city.

Also Read
Wasim Rizvi again makes distasteful comments on Prophet, Islam

Former chairman of Shia Waqf board in Uttar Pradesh, Wasim Rizvi, who is well known for his controversial statements on Islam and Prophet Muhammad, has once again made provocative and distasteful comments on Muslims. To make matters worse, he was accompanied by the head priest of Dasna Devi temple Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati as they discussed Rizvi’s new book “Muhammad.”

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button