Watch: David Warner grooves to Salman Khan and Ruhaan Arshad’s ‘Bhai Bhai’ song

Mumbai: Australian cricketer and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner is leaving his fans surprised with back to back Tik Tok and face-swap videos on Tollywood, Bollywood and Hollywood actors. From dancing to Allu Arjun’s Butta Bomma to recreating scenes from Baahubali, and the ‘Bala’ hookstep from Housefull 4, the cricketer is keeping his fans entertained on Instagram.

On Saturday, David Warner took to his Instagram to a share a clip where he has swaped his face with Salman Khan in the latter’s music video titled ‘Bhai Bhai’. Sharing the clip, Warner wrote, “tough one this one #whoami”.

Speaking about the song, Bhai Bhai is sung by Salman himself, which he had released on Eid last year amid lockdown. The peppy track talks of communal harmony. It has been composed by music composer duo Sajid-Wajid while the lyrics have been penned by Salman Khan and Danish Sabri, and the rap portion written by Ruhaan Arshad.

Just a day ago, Warner had also used the Reface app and superimposed his face on KGF star Yash. He had used a clip from the recently released KGF 2 teaser.

David Warner greeted fans on the New Year with a hilarious video where he morphed his face with Superstar Rajinikanth using a popular face-swapping app.

In August, David Warner had morphed his face in place of Prabhas in a scene from Bahubali. His fascination for Telugu cinema began during Covid-19 lockdown when he danced to Allu Arjun’s ‘Butta Bomma’ with his family. Since then the Australia opener rose much fame in the Telugu states and has been sharing many videos on his social media.