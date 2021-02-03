Watch: Diljit Dosanjh dedicates ‘RiRi’ song to Rihanna

Hyderabad: Diljit Dosanjh has shown his appreciation for global popstar Rihanna after she showed support to the protesting farmers, by releasing a new song titled RiRi in her honour on Wednesday.

In the two-minute-fifteen-second song, Diljit talks about Rihanna’s home country Barbados and how she is “an angel who has descended from the heavens.”

You can listen to the song here:

This comes hours after the international pop star tweeted in support of the protesting farmers in India, asking “Why aren’t we talking about this?”

Not just Rihanna, teen environmentalist Greta Thunberg also voiced her opinion and expressed her support to our farmers.

On one side Dosanjh was celebrating Rihanna’s support and made a song in her honor while on the other hand it did not go down well with many others.

Kangana Ranaut criticized Dosanjh for the song and said he is doing this to earn few bucks. And within no time it turned out to be a Twitter war between the two.

Isko bhi apne 2 rupees banane hain, yeh sab kabse plan ho raha hai ?One month toh minimum lagega to prep for video and announcement, and libru want us to believe it’s all organic ha ha #Indiatogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda https://t.co/WvxxRr4T1F — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Soon after Rihanna tweeted, the Ministry of home affairs, India, put out a statement with tags like #IndiaAgainstPropaganda and #IndiaTogether.

Following this, Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and Ajay Devgn put out tweets in support of the MEA’s statement.

We live in turbulent times and the need of the hour is prudence and patience at every turn. Let us together, make every effort we can to find solutions that work for everyone—our farmers are the backbone of India. Let us not let anyone divide us. #IndiaTogether — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 3, 2021

Don’t fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. Its important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting 🙏🏼#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 3, 2021