Watch: Hindu mob gathers outside mosque in MP, chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans

Days after a mob led by Hindu outfits attacked a mosque in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district, another incident of people gathering outside a mosque with saffron flags and shouting slogans has reportedly taken place in Rajgarh district on Sunday.

In a video shared online, a large number of people can be seen with saffron flags with the Hindu deity Hanuman printed on it, gathered outside a mosque and shouting various slogans including “Jai Shri Ram”.

The incident was reported from outside the Markaz Masjid in Jirapur, Rajgarh when some Hindu outfits were taking out rally for Ram Temple. However, no untoward incident occurred as no one from the Muslim community interfered or tried to confront the gathering.

Several people took to social media to highlight the incident and called it “an attempt to instigate violence.”

Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎, who, as per his Twitter bio, documents cases of hate crime, mob-lynching, and Islamophobia in India, wrote, “This happened yesterday in Jirapur, Distt. Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh. Hindutva people were taking out rally for Ram Temple, they gathered outside Markaz Masjid and shouted “Jai Sri Ram”. They tried to instigate violence but failed, this is 4th incident in BJP ruled MP.”

This happened yesterday in Jirapur, Distt. Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh.



Hindutva people were taking out rally for Ram Temple, they gathered outside Markaz Masjid and shouted "Jai Sri Ram".



They tried to instigate violence but failed, this is 4th incident in BJP ruled MP. pic.twitter.com/nfwaHKt02Y — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ (@imMAK02) January 4, 2021

Several similar incidents have occured in Madhya Pradesh in the past few days in Ujjain, Mandsaur, Dhar- regions that are a stronghold of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Earlier clashes broke out in Mandsaur after a group of people tried to damage a mosque during a Ram Mandir collection drive. Five people have also been arrested in that case.