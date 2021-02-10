Watch: Rajiv Kapoor’s final rites performed in Mumbai

Mumbai: Raj Kapoor’s younger son and Bollywood actor Rajiv Kapoor breathed his last on Tuesday morning at the age of 58. He passed away after suffering a massive heart attack, following which he was rushed to the hospital.

Rajiv Kapoor’s last rites were performed at Chembur crematorium in Mumbai. Bollywood’s ace photographer Viral Bhayani shared several photos and videos of the celebrities on his Instagram page. Take a look below:

Rajiv Kapoor’s last rites video

Several Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tara Sutaria, Chunky Panday among others were spotted arriving at the residence to bid farewell to Kapoor.

Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt flew back to Mumbai from Maldives vacation after hearing the devastating news on Tuesday to be with the Kapoor family.

Son of iconic filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor was the was best known for his role in Ram Teri Ganga Maili, opposite Mandakini. He was also seen in Prem Granth, Ek Jaan Hain Hum, Aasmaan, Zimmedaar and Aa Ab Laut Chalen among others.

Rajiv Kapoor was last seen in 1990 release Zimmedaar in 1990 after which he turned to producing and directing. He was all set to make a return to movies after 28 years with Ashutosh Gowariker’s Toolsidas Junior which was announced in December 2020 with Sanjay Dutt in the lead role.