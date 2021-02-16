Watch: Rakhi Sawant is back with another hilarious antic, calls Bigg Boss ‘Takla’

Mumbai: One of the most controversial reality shows on Indian television, Bigg Boss 14 hosted by superstar Salman Khan, is inching towards its grand finale. With just a few day days left for the show to find its winner, the five finalists are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audience by delivering their best performances.

After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-CCTV drama, housemates Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli have made it to the final week of Bigg Boss 14.

Challenger Rakhi Sawant, who has been entertaining audience to the fullest, is back to her entertaining mode and the latest video shared by the channel on Instagram will leave you in splits. She called Bigg Boss ‘takla’ (bald). In the video, Rakhi Sawant addresses a huge bald showcase as Bigg Boss, and says that it’s only the 14th season of the show, and he has gone bald. She further added that Bigg Boss has to do 100 more seasons yet.

Check out the funny video here:

Earlier, Colors channel shared another hilarious promo of Rakhi where she was seen sending an email to God to make her the finalist of Bigg Boss. She wrote an imaginary email and directed towards the sky, and asked Him to read the message and reply to it too.

Though Bigg Boss 14 got a good start, it did not match the viewers’ expectations, and many termed it boring initially. Later, the maker did their best to garner audiences’ attention with the addition of many challengers and toofani seniors. However, since the last few weeks, BB 14 a place in the TRP list and has picked pace and grabbed eyeballs.