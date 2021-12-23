Watch: Sana Khan posts video of her stitching Kiswah

Riyadh: Former actress Sana Khan on Wednesday shared a video of her stitching Kiswah (Ghilaf e Kaaba), the cloth that drapes the Kaaba.

The cloth is woven from silk and cotton and adorned with gold calligraphy and Khan seems to be doing a fine job at it.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Khan wrote, “Never in my dream I knew tht Allah had such amazing moment planned for me. Allah has been very kind. Never in my life I thought I would be able to do some stitching on kiswah😢Thank you saudi government for this experience.And my husband @anas_saiyad20 ♥️.”

Sana Khan and Anas are currently in Makkah, Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. Sana has been sharing some glimpses from her holy trip on her Instagram. On Monday, December 20, she took to her photo-sharing app and shared a serene photo where the couple can be seen posing in front of the Kaaba.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “ Alhamdullilah Alhamdullilah Alhamdullilah 💚 Thank you so much @alkhalidtours for planning this umrah with so much ease & comfort.”

In another post, she wrote, “UMRAH Kya hasi sama hoga, Kya hasi ghadi hogi, Jab khana E khuda main hamari hazari hogi Nikah ke baad hamari zindagi ka sabse khubsurat safar ..”

Later, she posted a video of how she and Anas were welcomed at the hotel. She also shared a video of her arrival at Makkah. It was captioned, “Ya Allah forgive our past and change our future.”

On November 20, Sana and Anas celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

The actress had shared a photo and penned a heartfelt note, “I pray for your Deen and Akhirah and everything in between just like I pray for mine…I pray for you just like I’m praying for myself, because what I want for myself I want for you You lead me closer to Allah & not the sin you were worth the wait Shaadi ki pehli salgira khoob mubarak ho @anas_saiyad20 Can’t wait for the photo background to turn into real one for us soon In Sha Allah.”

About Kiswah (Ghilaf e Kaaba)

The Kiswah cloth is made from high-quality silk and features holy verses of the Quran weaved into its pattern with gold and silver threads. It covers an area of about 658 sqm and requires about 137 workers and eight months of hard work for its completion. The cover weighs about 670 kg and uses 15 kg of gold threads. Kiswah holds great significance in the Muslim culture and is symbolic of the reverence and divinity of Kaaba.

A new one is made each year to be placed on the Kaaba in Makkah’s Grand Mosque during the annual Muslim Hajj pilgrimage.