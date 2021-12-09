When Jacqueline Fernandez dated Bahrain’s Prince Sheikh Hassan

Mumbai: Sri Lankan beauty-actress Jacqueline Fernandez has well established herself in Bollywood and had impressed the audience with amazing acting skills, infectious smile and chirpy nature. Born in Manama, Bahrain, Jacqueline went on to become Miss Universe Sri Lanka in 2006. Post, that she made her Bollywood debut opposite Ritesh Deshmukh in 2009’s Aladin.

In her 12 years of career, Jaqueline has cemented her place as an A-list actor in the Hindi Film Industry. She has appeared in some great movies like Kick, Race 2, Housefell 3, Judwaa 2 and many more and ever since then, the oh-so gorgeous diva has been loved by millions.

Apart from her work, Jacqueline’s personal life too has often made headlines. Over the years, the actress’ her name has been associated with a few people. Her relationship with Sheikh Hassan Bin Rashid Al Khalifa was the one which grabbed many eyeballs.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Sheikh Hassan (Twitter)

Sheikh Hassan, who was also the crown prince of Bahrain and Jaqueline were rumoured to be dating for quite a long time. During her initial days in Bollywood, the Aladin actor grabbed a lot of attention for her love affair with him. However, the couple called it quits in 2011, after dating for two years. According to reports, the reason behind her breakup was that she wanted to focus on her career.

Jacqueline Fernandez' intense pics with her ex boyfriend Sheikh Hassan goes viral online pic.twitter.com/UHqOE59Krr — BombayTimes (@bombaytimes) February 11, 2016

Jacqueline Fernandez has been making headlines for the ongoing extortion and money laundering controversy since a few days. She is also rumoured to be dating conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Their cozy pictures together have been doing rounds on internet.

On the work front, Jacqueline is currently working on her film Ram Setu. The film also features Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha. She will even be seen in the films Cirkus, along with Ranveer Singh, Bachchan Pandey, Bhoot Police and Attack.