Why #ThooRahulKanwalThoo trends on Twitter?

NEW DELHI: On Saturday, India Today journalist Rahul Kanwal trended for his investigative report on “Madrasa Hotspots” amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic.

CPI-ML leader and activist Kavita Krishnan lashed out at Kanwal for “dividing the victims of COVID-19 based on religion”.

“This is a message specially for Rahul Kanwal and India Today who are doing a story at 8 tonight on Madrasa Hotspots. This is during a pandemic. This is during a immense human tragedy that we are witnessing today in the world and in India and here is a man calling himself an Indian journalist.”

She continued, “This is not journalism. Behind that nice, smooth face that you are in the same category as the Zee News and the (Arnab Goswami’s) Republic TVs of the world and that is where you belong. You belong in the dustbin of journalism. This is not journalism, this is hate-mongering. You are a hate monger and history will remember you, history will judge you and will judge each of your colleagues who remain silent.”

Video message to Rahul Kanwal and his company and colleagues on his poison peddling shows. History will judge you. pic.twitter.com/bzbRGSwwUo — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) April 11, 2020

Kanwal, the next day took to his Twitter account and has slammed “sit-at-home journalists and pundits” for suggesting him stories.

So many sit-at-home ‘journalists’ and ‘pundits’ are busy suggesting stories we should be doing. Since you have such phenomenal expertise why don’t you make some real effort and do the exposes and reports yourself. Try turning punditry into tangible output for a change. — Rahul Kanwal (@rahulkanwal) April 12, 2020

Kanwal was brutally trolled and soon #ThooRahulKanwalThoo trended on Twitter on Saturday.

There will be complete anarchy if there is a communal riot at the time of this pandemic. It could be fatal to our country.



If you cannot kill your communalism atleast postpone it till the crisis is averted!#ThooRahulKanwalThoo https://t.co/XpbS7TZJGS — Vaishnavi Desai (@Vaishnavi_3) April 11, 2020

He's not a journalist. He is a PR agent; that too off the worst kind because one wouldn't bet one's integrirty and money on this. State propagandist.



Context is key.



Save a tiny handful, Indian media is an affront to trash. #ThooRahulKanwalThoo #ThooIndiaTodayThoo https://t.co/xF8Sj3w7AJ pic.twitter.com/JVie7fYNHk — Sidrah (@SidrahDP) April 11, 2020

Channels' TRPs is shooting up due to Muslim bashing. Modia is currying favour with govt by blaming Muslims for COVID spread to hide govt's lapses



So @rahulkanwal decides to do the same. He won't investigate MP IAS, ISKCON-UK, Isha Fdn stories. Demonising Muslims is easier



SHAME — Quarantined Chirpy (@IndianPrism) April 10, 2020

On Friday, Zee News issued an apology over a fake news report regarding coronavirus spread in Aurnachal Pradesh and so #ThooSudhirChaudharyThoo started trending on the micro blogging site.

#HoldModiAccountable why doesn't Media demand live press conference, if Modi really a democratically elected PM he should face live media in these critical times. #facistbjp & their lapdogs #Bhakts & #GodiMedia are destroying India. #ThooSudhirChaudharyThoo — Sammy018 (@Sammy0183) April 10, 2020

Is sorry enough??

What about those Anti-Muslim poisons spread resulting verbal & physical attacks on muslims are continue to take place??

Why not to book anchors of these news channels under NSA to divide India on religious grounds??#ThooSudhirChaudharyThoo #GodiMedia pic.twitter.com/F2lGPrKkN8 — MD Washique (@mwashique786) April 11, 2020

Last week on Tuesday and Wednesday, a Twitter hashtag #ThooSmitaPrakashThoo and #SmitaPrakash_is_LadyGoebbels began to trend after the Noida Police shared a tweet accusing the news agency’s Uttar Pradesh handle, @ANIUP, of spreading fake news. Following this, ANI Editor-In-Chief Smita Prakash also trended on Twitter.

