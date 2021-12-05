YouTube dislike counts unofficially returns: Report

San Francisco: Video-streaming platform YouTube’s dislike count has reportedly returned through a new open-source extension called “Return YouTube Dislike“.

According to 9To5Google, the new browser extension makes it possible for users on Chrome, Edge, Firefox and even iOS to restore the YouTube dislike count to their video watching experience.

The extension has picked up thousands of positive reviews from users since its release, the report said.

When installed and active, the extension automatically changes the YouTube site to where it shows a dislike count.

It also shows exact numbers instead of the general “10k” when hovering over the like/dislike section.

To download the extension, users can use this direct link or search for “Return YouTube Dislike” in the Chrome Web Store, the report said.

After installing the extension, there’s no work needed. Just ensure it stays active and go to your favourite YouTube video to see it in action, it added.

The extension is free, but the developers are accepting donations.