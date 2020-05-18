menu
Posted by Safoora Updated: May 19, 2020, 3:23 am IST
#ZeeNewsSealKaro top trends after 28 staffers test positive

NEW DELHI: #ZeeNewsSealKaro currently becomes a top trend on the internet soon after Zee Media reported that 28 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sudhir Chaudhary, Editor-in-Chief, Zee News further said in a statement on Monday that its office, newsroom and studios have been sealed.

“So far 28 of our team mates have tested positive. Fortunately, most of them are asymptomatic and not complaining of any discomfort. We believe this is because of early diagnosis and pro-active intervention,” the statement said.

The hashtag #ZeeNewsSealKaro began trending and at the time of reporting is trending at number one with 61K tweets.

Also #zeecorona #ZeeNewsSealKaro #ZeeWarriors #ZeeNewsIsCoronaPositive were also trending.

Zee News had faced criticism for linking and running shows blaming Muslims for the spread of the coronavirus.

