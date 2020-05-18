ZeeNewsSealKaro top trends after 28 staffers test positive

NEW DELHI: #ZeeNewsSealKaro currently becomes a top trend on the internet soon after Zee Media reported that 28 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sudhir Chaudhary, Editor-in-Chief, Zee News further said in a statement on Monday that its office, newsroom and studios have been sealed.

“So far 28 of our team mates have tested positive. Fortunately, most of them are asymptomatic and not complaining of any discomfort. We believe this is because of early diagnosis and pro-active intervention,” the statement said.

The hashtag #ZeeNewsSealKaro began trending and at the time of reporting is trending at number one with 61K tweets.

Also #zeecorona #ZeeNewsSealKaro #ZeeWarriors #ZeeNewsIsCoronaPositive were also trending.

He says they were made to work even after getting infected with #COVID19. That's so serious negligence.

And this self proclaimed journo justifying.

No worries of a cluster or super spreading? #ZeeNewsSealKaro — The Gladiator (@TheGlad21772693) May 18, 2020

@sudhirchaudhary this happen when you wrongly blame and spread the fake news for someone….this is not the end for your sin…wait and watch your end is very plaintive#ZeeNewsSealKaro — Sameer Parsi (@happy_1_Sameer) May 18, 2020

3 days ago 1 person was tested positive for corona in Zee News. Today, the total number of cases jumped to 28.

And,God knows how many they have infected.

If this isn’t “Corona Zeehad”#ZeeNewsSealKaro #ZeeJamaat #sudhirchaudhary #ShutDownZeeNews #ZeenewsSpreadingCorona

Tablighi — Farzan Ahmed (@Farzantweets) May 18, 2020

@absolutesatya see they have brain washed this much people that lame news or Hindu Muslim are bigger than their own life of employees #ZeeWarriors. cnbc team are working from home. #journalism #ZeeNewsSealKaro — Mukesh Jaiswal (@mukeshj95) May 18, 2020

Zee News had faced criticism for linking and running shows blaming Muslims for the spread of the coronavirus.

