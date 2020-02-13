11 lakh connected with AAP’s nation building campaign

A+ A-

NEW DELHI: About 11 lakh people from all over the country have joined the Aam Aadmi Party’s Rashtra Nirman (nation-building) campaign in just 24 hours, the party said on Wednesday.

The party had issued a missed call number — 9871010101 — by which people can join the campaign.

Nearly 11 lakh people have participated in the campaign by giving a missed call. This number was distributed to people across the country through various media.

The number was released on Tuesday when the Aam Aadmi Party won the Delhi Assembly elections with an overwhelming majority.

The Bharatiya Janata Party was the key opposition of the Aam Aadmi Party. The AAP won a historic 62 seats in the results of the election on Tuesday. Whereas, the BJP has got just eight seats.

“During the election, the BJP leaders constantly tried to polarise votes by making false statements against the AAP and it’s leaders. At the same time, the Aam Aadmi Party sought votes from the people of Delhi in the name of work. The BJP kept the entire election campaign around Hindu-Muslims and stayed away from issues related to the common man,” a party leader said.

The leader added that the Aam Aadmi Party kept the entire election campaign around the basic issues related to the common man and the politics of work.

“Despite all the efforts of BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party did not deviate from the politics of work. The voters of Delhi has kept their faith with the AAP and it’s politics of development,” the leader said.