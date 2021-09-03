Amazon Career Day to be hosted for job seekers on Sept 15, 16 – Register online

New Delhi: Amazon is going to host Career Day for all job seekers on September 15 and 16, 2021. For the first time, the opportunity is made available for Indian residents.

In the event which will be held virtually, Amazon leaders and employees will share at the company’s workplace.

Jobseekers can join live stream to hear from Amazon leaders and recruiting experts. They can also book a career coaching session with an Amazon HR representative.

During the event which will begin in India at 10 a.m. on September 16, Amit Agarwal, Global Senior VP, and Country Head will share Amazon India’s growth story, Amazon’s CEO will give career advice and tips & tricks to crack interviews at Amazon will be shared.

Interested persons can register online to attend the Amazon Career Day (click here). Register as soon as possible as the status of ‘India – Main Programming and Career Coaching’ has already turned ‘sold out’.

For the first time, Amazon is also going to host the event in countries such as Japan, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, UK, and Canada.

Amazon hiring job seekers

Meanwhile, Amazon is hiring job seekers to fill over 8000 vacancies in 35 cities across the country. The cities include Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Kolkata, Noida, Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Coimbatore, Jaipur, Kanpur, Ludhiana, Pune, and Surat, Business Strandard reported.

Currently, the company has over 1 lakh professionals. Globally, the company is planning to hire 55000 people which is one-third of the headcount of Google.