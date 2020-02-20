menu
Amit Shah to ‘clear air’ on CAA in Hyderabad on March 15

Posted by Sana Sikander Updated: February 20, 2020, 6:30 pm IST
Amit Shah to ‘clear air’ on CAA in Hyderabad on March 15

Hyderabad: With TRS strongly opposing the amended citizenship law, BJP is set to organize pro- CAA rally in Hyderabad on March 15.

The rally which will be held at LB Stadium in Hyderabad, which is also the parliamentary constituency of Asaduddin Owaisi. 

In the wake of the Telangana cabinet passing a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), BJP is begun preparations for its pro-CAA rally. Following Telangana cabinet’s move, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi had welcomed the decision.

Asaduddin Owaisi had earlier this year challenged Amit Shah for a debate on the contentious CAA. Owaisi’s remark had come after Amit Shah threw an open challenge for a public debate to those opposing the Act.

