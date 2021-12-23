ArrestBhagwaTerrorists trends on Twitter as outrage sparks over Haridwar hate conclave

An outrage broke out on the social networking website Twitter after videos from a three-day hate-conclave organised by Yati Narsinghanand, Hindutva flag bearer and hate-monger, surfaced on social media. The “dharma sansad” in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar witnessed calls by Hindutva leaders to attack minorities, particularly Muslims, and their religious spaces, with the slogan ‘shastra mev jayte’.

The spiteful Yati claimed that no war has been won without weapons. He went on to say that only the economic boycott won’t work and Hindu groups need to update themselves. “Swords look good on stage only. This battle will be won by those with better weapons,” said Yati, who is known for his anti-Muslim hatred. Giving the conclave a motto ‘Shashtra Mev Jayate’, Yati calls to incite armed violence against Muslims.

Similarly, several other prominent Hindutva leaders addressed the conclave and made provocative remarks and gave open genocidal calls against Muslims.

The event garnered attention after fact-checker and Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair posted the video clips of the hate conclave on Twitter on Wednesday. It was only after Zubair’s tweets that the mainstream media was forced to report on the incident and got many people talking about it.

By Thursday evening, Indian Twitter witnessed trends such as #ArrestBhagwaTerrorists and #ArrestHaridwarGenocideMongers as users demanded the arrest of the Hindutva hate mongers.

Here are some reactions:

Prabodhanand defends his statement and continues to extort Hindus to pursue Mayanmar like ethnic cleansing of Muslims in India. Why no action against genocide mongers?#ArrestHaridwarGenocideMongers #ArrestBhagwaTerrorists https://t.co/WaAti9Elve — Alishan Jafri (@alishan_jafri) December 23, 2021

कॉमेडी शो कैंसिल कराने के लिए पुलिस पहुंच जाती है मगर जब हिंदू धर्म के नाम पर कॉन्क्लेव आयोजित करके नरसंहार का आह्वान होता है तो कोई नहीं पहुंचता।



मैं हिंदू हूं, (मेरी जाति भी, आप मेरे नाम से जान सकते हैं) और मैं इन पाखंडियों के खिलाफ हूं। #ArrestBhagwaTerrorists https://t.co/6iqI3ZXc5q — शनि मिश्रा | Shani Mishra (@mishra_shani) December 23, 2021

It's a partnership between the BJP and Yati Narsinghanand & many hatemongers which allows them to organise a hate speech conclave demanding for cleansing of Muslims just like Myanmar.While the administration has chosen to just observe, we demand for arrest.#ArrestBhagwaTerrorists — Aayman Anwar Ali (@AaymanAli2) December 23, 2021

Can't sleep after listening to 11+ hrs of this shit. This isn't by some random troll BUT by very influencial religious leaders close to several CMs & politicians. SPEAK UP! YOU CANNOT IGNORE THIS OPEN CALL FOR ETHNIC CLEANSING & GENOCIDE OF MUSLIMS. #ArrestHaridwarGenocideMongers https://t.co/GU5ZllUQjK — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) December 22, 2021

Hindutva bigots call for open genocide of Muslims & yet no action is taken by @uttarakhandcops.



CM of Uttarakhand @pushkardhami should ensure these hate mongers should be behind the bars!! #ArrestHaridwarGenocideMongers https://t.co/KjAZRBqcdt — Waris Pathan (@warispathan) December 23, 2021

If you are silent after watching those videos, you are one among them! You are an enabler. You have given the Hate mongers your consent. You have a shameful existence. #ArrestHaridwarGenocideMongers — Hemant Rajaura (@hemantrajora_) December 23, 2021

Not one prominent Hindu religious leader has condemned those Sadhvis and Swamis inciting anti-Muslim

gen०cide. Hindutva vs Hinduism is great metaphysical escape for those who are not crass enough. Their quiet points towards the reality.#ArrestHaridwarGenocideMongers — Alishan Jafri (@alishan_jafri) December 23, 2021

By now, as an Indian Muslim, I'm very used to the daily Islamophobia and dehumanization we are subjected to but these hate speeches are next-level scary. The prominent Hindu figures are passionately asking Hindus to kill maximum Muslims possible.#ArrestHaridwarGenocideMongers https://t.co/JaCElcnPdu — Saif (@isaifpatel) December 23, 2021

Some random Muslim saying controversial gets unlimited outrage & space in Media



But a 3 day hate assembly by Hindutva leaders calling for Rohingya-like mass murder, genocide and exodus of Indian Muslims gets no attention or outrage.#ArrestHaridwarGenocideMongers — Drunk Journalist (@drunkJournalist) December 23, 2021

11 hours of hate speech cheering for Genocide by religious leaders close to ruling party. What a mockery of religion itself, forget democracy. This is insanely serious & this is promoting terrorism.This is neither Hinduism nor Humanity. Ashamed !!#ArrestHaridwarGenocideMongers https://t.co/oTYSy9pBBy — Robin Sharma (@robinsharmah) December 23, 2021