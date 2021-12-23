Ignore Constitution, pray to Godse: Sadhvi Annapurna justifies killing of Muslims

Pooja Shakun Pandey, also known as “Sadhvi Annapurna” gave an open call for arms and encouraged violence against the Muslim community at the Haridwar hate conclave held between December 17 and 19.

She further argued that all the Hindu community “needs” is a 100 soldiers to kill of 20 lakh Muslims to bring about a Hindu Rashtra. If these statements weren’t worrisome enough, Annapurna speaking to NDTV said that the Indian Constitution is wrong and Indians should pray to (Gandhi’s assassin) Nathuram Godse.

As it turns out, Sadhvi Annapurna wasn’t the only one encouraging a fundamentalist view of how the world’s largest democracy should function. The blatant hatred of Muslims was palpably felt across various speeches made by Hindutva supporters at the conclave held in Uttarkhand under the ever-watchful gaze of hate-filled priest Yati Narsinghanand.

BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay’s version of the Constitution:

BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay, an ardent follower of hate-mongering priest Yati Narsinghanand, was also present at the conclave. A mere few months ago, Upadhyay had raised anti-Muslim slogans at a protest in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar in an attempt to “put an end to colonial-era laws.”

In the current conclave, Upadhyay distributed copies of the “Bhagwa (saffron) Constitution.” He however also claimed that he had nothing to do with the speeches made at the conclave. Defending his own version of the constitution, he said, “I distributed copies to some and discussed provisions related to population control, checking conversions, infiltrations…If distributing or discussing the constitution is a crime, then I have committed a crime.”

Advocation of ethinic cleansing: BJP ally Prabodhanand Giri

“Like Myanmar, our police, our politicians, our Army and every Hindu must pick up weapons and conduct a Safayi Abhiyan (ethnic cleansing). There is no other option left,” said Prabodhanand Giri, another Hindutva participant of the conclave.

The statement is made in the context of the genocide in Myanmar which resulted in the mass exodus and displacement of scores of Rohingya refugees.

Further, Giri justified his statements and said that he wasn’t afraid of the police and was very willing to stand by his statements. He argued, “There is a difference between your thinking and mine. Read the Constitution. My comments were not inflammatory at all. If anyone tries to kill me, I will fight back. I am not afraid of the law,” he declared whilst claiming that he was very closely associated with the BJP.

Giri has been seen associating with highly powerful BJP leaders which include Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Glory to Godse, death to Manmohan Singh:

In another video from the conclave, Swami Dharam Das Maharaj, talks about “becoming Nathuram Godse” and shooting Manmohan Singh (former Prime Minister) in parliament.

“If I was present in parliament when PM Manmohan Singh said minorities have first right over national resources, I would’ve followed Nathuram Godse, I’d have shot him six times in the chest with a revolver,” Dharam Das says.

“We take an oath to fight and kill [Muslims] to turn India into a Hindu-only nation,” said the Hindu Yuva Vahini, reading out the oath.

The strengthening of Hindu Rashtra:

Anand Swaroop Maharaj, a Hindu leader and the president of Varanasi-based outfit Shankaracharya Parishad, was heard saying, “If the governments do not listen to our demand (establishment of a Hindu Rashtra through violence against minorities), we will wage a war far scarier than the 1857 revolt.”

Swaroop claims that he had threatened people, hotels, and restaurants in Haridwar not to celebrate Christmas or else face consequences. He has vowed to not allow people to celebrate the festivals of Eid and Christmas this year again, claiming that the land of Uttrakhand “belongs to Hindus” and hence the celebrations are “unconstitutional”.

Yati Narsinghanand: Murder Muslims

The spiteful Yati, the priest of the Dasna Devi temple, claimed that no war has been won without weapons. He adds that only the economic boycott won’t work and Hindu groups need to update themselves. “Swords look good on stage only. This battle will be won by those with better weapons,” says Yati, who is known for his anti-Muslim hatred. Giving the conclave a motto ‘Shashtra Mev Jayate’, Yati calls to incite armed violence against Muslims.

Police action against speakers:

All India Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale has filed a complaint against the Hindutva brigade who provoked violence against religious minorities through their speeches. As things stand, there has been no action taken against the speakers.