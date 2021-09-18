“Being a Muslim…,” Urfi Javed blames her religion for getting trolled over outfits

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT fame and actress Urfi Javed has been making headlines for all the wrong reason ever since she stepped out of the house. From donning controversial or unconventional outfits to being linked to Javed Akhtar, she has often found herself in the hot soup. Trolls have a field day whenever she steps out in unusual clothes.

Recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, Urfi Javed was seen making a style statement in a rather unusual attire that attracted a lot of trolling and negative comments on social media. “Kuch toh sharam karo,” wrote an Instagram user. “Seriously….? Is it a fashion? asked a user. “R I P Indian culture, traditions ,young generation,” commented yet another user. “This is disgusting!” wrote another social media user.

Also Read Bigg Boss OTT winner: List of contestants who will enter Bigg Boss 15

In a recent interview with News 18, Urfi reacted to all such the hate messages and said that the reason why she gets judged based on her looks is because she is a Muslim.

She revealed how she comes from a rather conservative Muslim family where she wasn’t even allowed to wear jeans. “I have realised that no matter what I do, people will say things. I belong to a conservative Muslim family and for the longest time, I was told what I have to wear. I wasn’t allowed to wear jeans. My chest would always have to be covered with a duppata. This made me a rebel and today I will wear whatever I want to”, Urfi Javed stated.

Calling her religion as ‘deterrent’, Urfi said, “I am a Muslim girl so when I do something or wear certain kinds of clothes, it really doesn’t go down well with a lot of people. My religion has been a deterrent.”

In terms of work, Urfi Javed made her debut with 2016 TV show ‘Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania’. She later went on to feature in many serials like ‘Meri Durga’, ‘Bepannaah’, ‘Puncch Beat Season 2’, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’. She was last seen playing the role of Payal Sharma in ‘Aye Mere Humsafar’.