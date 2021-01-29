Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta to face legal issues for defaming Arshi Khan

Mumbai: One of the most controversial reality shows Bigg Boss 14 is getting more interesting everyday as the finale is just a few weeks away. From hilarious antics to weekly tasks wounded in each others’ egos, drama and comedy in their interpersonal relationships, contestants are leaving no stone unturned to entertain audience. Among all of the above is the current tiff between Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan that has been making headlines.

Vikas has alleged that Arshi was not only in contact with his mom Sharda but also accused her of blackmailing him.

Also Read: Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan to re-enter Bigg Boss 14

However, Arshi Khan has refused the same multiple times all the while maintaining that she did have contact with the Vikas’ mom. These blackmail allegations by Vikas Gupta seems to have upset Arshi Khan’s family.

A close friend of Arshi Khan told BollywoodLife, “Arshi’s family is upset about these blackmail claims. Yes, they did talk at times but she never blackmailed him. We are planning to send a showcause notice for defamation to Vikas Gupta and his mother, Sharda. We have consulted Advocate CA Ambani of Goregaon (East) in this matter. They are guiding us in the matter. Arshi Khan’s family is from Bhopal and does not know how to handle such matters.”

Also Read: [VIDEO] Salman Khan breaks down on Bigg Boss 14!

On the show Vikas Gupta confessed about his struggling time, and said that when he was in debt, his family treated him like a cash cow. He further said that his family assumed that all his property would be theirs because of his sexual orientation.

Meanwhile, a Vikas fan shared a video online this week, to prove how Arshi Khan has been blackmailing him. The undated video is from the time when she went live on social media. “Mere paas proof hai, mai thoda sa chalaungi. Aap thoda sa suniyega. Uske pehle ki bhi recording hai mere paas (I have proof, I will play bits of it. Please listen to this part, I also have recordings prior to this conversation.).”

Leaking his mom call recording in live section, threatening him to harm his reputation, about me too this lady has done it all.

This is what black mailing is

Stay strong #VikasGupta ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kpdPLHmoVp — Preeti (@PreetiS65) January 26, 2021