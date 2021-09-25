Bigg Boss 15: 10 gorgeous pictures of Donal Bisht

Mumbai: The most-awaited upcoming season of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 is all to go on air from October 2. The unique jungle theme of the show and list of contestants has already created a stir amongst the fans. Donal Bisht, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Afsana Khan, Umar Riaz, among others are the confirmed participants who will enter the controversial show.

While audience are awaiting the reality show to begin, let’s take a look at gorgeous pictures of Donal Bisht.

Who is Donal Bisht?

TV actress Donal Bisht, who replaced Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin in Dil To Happy Hai Ji is all set to be seen Bigg Boss 15. She is popular for playing Sharanya in Ek Deewaana Tha and Ishika Patel in Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop. Donal, who is quite active on social media, will now impress fans with her Bigg Boss stint.

Apart from the above mentioned contestants, Karan Kundra, Vishal Kotian, Akasa Singh, Simba Nagpal, Ronit Roy, Tina Dutta and Neha Marda are likely to enter the controversial reality show.