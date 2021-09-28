Bigg Boss 15: Fans declare WINNER already!

Mumbai: One of the most popular reality shows Bigg Boss 15 is set to hit the screens on October 2 and the excitement among the fans is already high. Host Salman Khan has been teasing fans about an interesting beginning of the upcoming season with ‘param sun-tree’ Rekha.

Theme, Tribe Leaders

This year, the makers of Bigg Boss will take their audience on a unique experience with the show’s ‘jungle theme’. The contestants will have to stay in a jungle before they enter the Bigg Boss house. The participants will have to struggle and fight for every comfort, which is a first in the history of the reality show.

Bigg Boss 15 contestants will be divided into three tribes under the leadership of Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan and Shweta Tripathi. They will compete with each other and win their place in the main BB 15 house.

Bigg Boss 15 contestants

With the announcement of the season, there have been many speculations about the participants of the 15th season like — Rhea Chakraborty, Ronit Roy, Mohsin Khan, among others. Meanwhile, the names of confirmed contestants are:

Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash Pratil Sehajpal Simba Nagpal Shamita Shetty Nishant Bhat Umar Riaz Afsana Khan Akasa Singh Ritiesh Donal Bisht

Karan Kundrra to win Bigg Boss 15?

TV actor and reality show host Karan Kundrra has featured in number of serials including Kitni Mohabbat Hai, Dil Hi Toh Hai, among others. He is best known for hosting MTV Love School and MTV Roadies. Karan is now all set to enter Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15.

Bigg Boss fans have already declared Karan as the winner of the forthcoming season. One social media user wrote, ‘Mark my words–Karan Kundrra is the winner of BB 15.” Another wrote, “Sab pe chada hai tera suroor,Winner hoke tum aana jarur KARAN KUNDRRA IN BB15.”

Sab pe chada hai tera suroor

Winner hoke tum aana jarur

KARAN KUNDRRA IN BB15 — Sanjana🦋 (@KanchanSanjana) September 27, 2021

Mark my words:~

Karan Kundrra is the winner of BB15!



KARAN KUNDRRA IN BB15#karankundrra — Snea🤍 (@karanxyogita) September 27, 2021

The winner of BB15 Insha'allah!!

KARAN KUNDRRA IN BB15 — Kkundrraxbliss-Nabeeha (@kkundrraxbliss) September 27, 2021

BTW I love him so so much! I wish, karan kundrra will be winner of #BiggBoss15 ! 🙌🏻

Do you like him?? — शिवम् सिंह सेंगर ♡ (@ItsShivamSengar) September 21, 2021

Oh come on we already know the winner of BB15!@kkundrra it is!



KARAN KUNDRRA IN BB15#KaranKundrra — Snea🤍 (@karanxyogita) September 27, 2021

Winner of bigg boss 15 is karan kundrra #KaranKundrra — Karanitika1125 (@karanitika1125) September 27, 2021

InshaAllah he's a winner of bb15



KARAN KUNDRRA IN BB15 — Sahoor (@kkundrra_holics) September 27, 2021

Considering his popularity and huge fan following, loyal viewers of Bigg Boss are thinking that Karan Kundrra has maximum chances of lifting the trophy.

What are your thoughts on it? Do you think Karan Kundrra is the strongest among all contestants who are confirmed to enter BB 15 house so far? Let us know in the comments section below.