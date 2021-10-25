Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz removed from TOP 5; here’s list

Mumbai: With additions and eliminations, the ongoing 15th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss is making sure to get more interesting. The wild card entry of Rajiv Adatia and surprise double elimination of Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya, makers are leaving no chance to keep audience hooked.

Bigg Boss sees contestant’s both ups and downs. If a contestant comes under negative scanner one week, he or she might occupy the top position next week with the better contribution. Likewise, the ongoing season of Salman Khan-hosted show too is witnessing a lot of changes.

Umar Riaz’s week 3 report

Umar Riaz, BB 13’s Asim Riaz‘s elder brother, managed to grab eyeballs in the first two weeks. However, Bigg Boss viewers believe that he failed to deliver enough content in the third week. It is also to be noted that even Salman had revealed in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode that Umar Riaz and Ieshaan Sehgal are playing the game under the shadow of Karan Kundrra. He even warned them to play their own game.

Considering all this, Umar Riaz failed to maintain his position in the top 5 contestants list.

Bigg Boss 15 TOP 5

According to the latest report of Ormax Media, here is a list of the top 5 contestants of Bigg Boss 15:

Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra

Jay Bhanushali

Shamita Shetty

Pratik Sehajpal

What are your thoughts on the above list? Do you also think Umar Riaz failed to entertain the audience this week? Let us know in the comments section below.