Bigg Boss 15's second finalist is...

Mumbai: The Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 is sailing towards finale and all the contestants are doing their best to beat others in the game and become finalists. Apart from this, the relationships and dynamics amongst the housemates is keeping the viewers hooked to the screens.

The “Ticket To Finale” task for this week has been started. After winning the snowman task, the contestants who got selected for the next Ticket to Finale task are Shamita Shetty, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal. The rest of the contestants who got nominated for this week’s elimination round are — Rashami, Umar, Tejasswi, Karan, and Abhijit are nominated. These nominated contestants have to help the other four housemates in the Ticket To Finale task.

Bigg Boss 15 second finalist

Among the above aforementioned four contestants, Pratik Sehajpal is considered as the strongest contestant of all. Loyal viewers believe that he will grab the second spot in top 5 finalists list. For those who don’t know, Pratik has been winning many hearts and maximum votes since the show’s inception. His game is being liked by many for his straightforwardness and the way he takes stand for the right things. Infact, he has been praised by host Salman Khan many a times. Several netizens are even rooting for him to win the coveted trophy this year.

#PratikSehajpal should be finalist — Prayma Bishshash (@PraymaB) December 29, 2021

#PratikIsTheBoss #PratikSehajpal



Waiting for the finale, to see our King & Sher of the jungle is crowned as the winner of BB15 🏆 — ❤️Pratik Sehajpal fan🌟 (@JazzSilva_3) December 30, 2021

Mid-week elimination

The contestants recently got a shocking news of the mid week evictions. Everyone was seen tensed as they had no clue who may get eliminated. This punishment came as a result of the housemates flouting the rules and getting the tasks dismissed. Check out the promo below.

According to reports, the finale date of Bigg Boss 15 is 16th January, 2022. Earlier there were reports that the show might extend till February, 2022 but now it seems that the makers are planning to wrap it up soon considering the low TRPs.

Who do you think will take home Bigg Boss 15 trophy this year?