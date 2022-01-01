Bigg Boss 15: Top 3, winner, runner-up predictions

Mumbai: Color’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 is one of the most talked-about shows currently as it is inching towards the finale. It is being said that the grand finale of Salman Khan‘s show is scheduled to air on January 16, 2022. However, an official announcement is still awaited.

Currently, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt, Rakhi Sawant, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale are present in the house and Ticket To Finale tasks are going on. One contestant is likely to get eliminated from the house either today or tomorrow.

Bigg Boss 13 TOP 3 finalists

According to latest social media buzz and predictions made by The Real Khabri, Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are likely to reach top 3. It is being said that with Tejasswi or Karan will lift the trophy the coveted trophy this year. Pratik might walk home with first or second runner-up title.

#BiggBoss15 Final Prediction Time



Top 3 Contestants will be #KaranKundrra #TejasswiPrakash and #PratikSehajpal



Predicting winner is still Tough but 1 among #TejRan will be Winner and #PratikSehajpal can be first RunnerUp or may be 2nd — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) December 31, 2021

However, let’s wait for the finale and watch who will win Bigg Boss 15 this year. Who do you think is the deserving winner? Tell us your opinions in the comments section below.