Hyderabad zoo park to launch night safari

Hyderabad: Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad is set to launch a night safari after the Central Zoo Authority of India (CZAI) lifted the ban on night safaris in zoos.

According to a TOI report, the plan for the night safari is still in its preliminary stages.

The safari is expected to be operational within a year, featuring several nocturnal species and is expected to run between 6:00 pm and 11:00 pm.

Also Read Hyderabad Zoo Park planning closer wildlife experience draws mixed reactions

About the Hyderabad zoo

The Nehru Zoo Park, located near Mir Alam Tank in Bahadurpura, was inaugurated on October 6, 1963, after the relocation of the erstwhile zoo enclosures from the Public Gardens. The construction of the Nehru Zoo Park in Hyderabad took four years after works began on October 26, 1959.

The Zoo Park is abutting the Mir Alam Tank bund, which is an indigenous arch bund dam with 24 arches formed 200 years ago.

Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoological Park is home to a total of 2,240 animals, including 664 mammals representing 55 species, 1,227 birds from 97 species, 341 reptiles of 38 species, and 8 amphibians belonging to 2 species. The zoo’s natural landscape also attracts a variety of resident and migratory birds.