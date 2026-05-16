Telangana gig workers join global ‘switchoff’ call, no services 12 pm to 5 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana’s gig and platform workers intensified their demand for labour rights and fair compensation by joining the global solidarity campaign #GlobalTotalSwitchOff on Saturday, May 16, amid growing nationwide protests over rising fuel prices and stagnant earnings.

The coordinated action, led in Telangana by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), was organised in solidarity with platform workers across the world ahead of discussions at the International Labour Conference (ILC). Workers associated with ride-hailing services, food delivery platforms, e-commerce, and home services participated in symbolic switch-offs across the day.

TGPWU Founder President Shaik Salauddin said platform workers in India are standing shoulder to shoulder with workers globally to demand dignity, transparency, social security, and recognition of labour rights. He said workers powering the digital economy cannot continue to be denied basic protections and fair working conditions, while stressing the need for comprehensive labour reforms for app-based workers.

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Switch off campaign

As part of the solidarity campaign, e-commerce and home service workers observed a one-hour switch-off in the morning, followed by food delivery workers in the afternoon and ride-hailing drivers in the evening.

The protest was intended to highlight the growing unity among gig workers and draw attention to the economic pressures faced by workers dependent on app-based platforms for their livelihoods.

The demonstrations also coincided with a nationwide call issued by the Gig & Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU), which announced a temporary shutdown of app-based services from 12 pm to 5 pm on Saturday.

The union demanded a minimum payment of Rs 20 per kilometre for delivery and transport workers after the recent fuel price hike significantly increased operational costs for gig workers using motorcycles and scooters.

Rising fuel prices

According to union representatives, nearly 1.2 crore gig and platform workers across the country are likely to be affected by rising fuel prices. Workers associated with companies such as Swiggy, Zomato, and Blinkit are among the most impacted due to long working hours and increasing transportation expenses.

GIPSWU President Seema Singh said the increase in fuel and LPG prices has intensified financial pressure on workers who are already struggling with rising living costs. She warned that many gig workers could be forced to leave the sector if payout structures are not revised in line with inflation and operational expenses.

Gig worker unions in Telangana have repeatedly demanded formal recognition of platform workers, implementation of social security measures, accident insurance coverage, transparent platform algorithms, fair incentive systems, and legal protection under labour laws.

Union leaders said the ongoing protests are not only about fuel prices but also about securing long-term dignity, rights, and recognition for the workforce driving India’s rapidly expanding digital economy.