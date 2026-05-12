5 held in Chikkamagaluru for attempting to sell rare two-headed snake

Chikkamagaluru: In a major wildlife crime crackdown, the Crime Investigation Department Forest Mobile Squad police have arrested five persons for allegedly attempting to sell a rare two-headed red sand boa snake, estimated to be worth over Rs 1 crore in the illegal wildlife market.

The accused were caught during a raid conducted at Vajpayee Layout in Chikkamagaluru city following credible information about the illegal transaction. Forest officials said the suspects were trying to strike a deal for the highly protected reptile when the team intercepted them.

The arrested accused have been identified as Vamsikrishna and Arif Basha from Andhra Pradesh, along with Yatheesh, Shafi and another Arif Basha from Karnataka’s Shivamogga and Tumakuru districts.

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According to investigators, the gang had allegedly procured the rare snake and was attempting to sell it to prospective buyers for a huge amount. Officials stated that the red sand boa, commonly known as the “two-headed snake,” is often targeted by wildlife smugglers because of superstitious beliefs and illegal black-market demand.

The seized reptile has been taken into the custody of the forest department for further examination and safe rehabilitation. Authorities suspect that the accused may be linked to a larger wildlife smuggling network operating across state borders.

A case has been registered under the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, and further investigation is underway to trace other persons involved in the racket. Forest officials have reiterated that trading in protected wildlife species is a serious offence punishable under law.