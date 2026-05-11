As summer evenings grow warmer, Hyderabad residents are always searching for places where they can relax, click memorable pictures and enjoy time with family and friends. This season, Ramoji Film City has transformed its nights into a dazzling world of colours, music and glowing attractions with its beautifully designed Musical Glow Garden which is entertaining Hyderabadi’s since 2024.

Located on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway, nearly 35 kilometres from the city centre, the attraction has quickly become one of the most talked-about evening experiences near Hyderabad.

A walk through a world of lights

The Musical Glow Garden offers visitors a dreamlike atmosphere filled with colourful lights, illuminated fountains and glowing decorative installations of flowers and butterflies spread across beautifully designed pathways. As music plays in the background, the lights change colours and patterns, creating a magical experience after sunset.

From sparkling water fountains to glowing arches and fantasy-style lighting displays, every corner of the garden feels designed for photographs and social media reels. Children are fascinated by the bright visuals, while youngsters and couples are enjoying the vibrant ambience and Instagram-worthy backdrops.

The attraction becomes even more beautiful at night when the entire area lights up with music, water effects and colourful LED displays. Visitors can spend hours walking through the glowing pathways and soaking in the festive atmosphere.

More than just a light show

The Musical Glow Garden adds a fresh evening experience to the entertainment world of Ramoji Film City, famous for its movie sets, themed streets, gardens and family attractions. Visitors spending the day exploring the film city can end their trip with the glowing nighttime experience.

Holiday carnival adds extra fun

Adding to the excitement, Ramoji Film City is also hosting its special Holiday Carnival from April 23 to June 7, between 9 AM and 9 PM. The carnival features colourful street performances, lively carnival parades, amusement rides and the energetic “DJ on Wheels” attraction that turns the streets into a giant dance celebration.

The Musical Glow Garden remains one of the biggest highlights of the carnival and attracts large crowds every evening.

Entry details

The attractions are included with selected Ramoji Film City entry packages. General ticket prices currently begin from around Rs.1,550 for adults on weekdays, while premium experiences are also available.

For Hyderabad families searching for a colourful summer outing, the glowing carnival atmosphere at Ramoji Film City promises music, lights and entertainment long after sunset.