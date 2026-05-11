Hyderabad: Some films entertain audiences for a few years. Titanic became a legend for generations. When the movie was released in 1997, it created a worldwide craze with its emotional love story, grand visuals and unforgettable music. The film broke records, won 11 Oscars and turned Jack and Rose into iconic characters. Even today, the mystery and tragedy of the real Titanic ship continue to fascinate people across the world.

Now, that fascination has arrived in Telangana through a grand Titanic-themed exhibition in Karimnagar that is attracting huge crowds every evening.

Step into the world of Titanic

Located at Padma Nagar Ground beside Karimnagar Dairy, the exhibition recreates the magical world of Titanic with stunning ship-inspired setups, glowing lights and cinematic decorations. Organisers have designed Titanic-style lobbies, elegant stairways and themed sections that remind visitors of scenes from the famous movie.

The exhibition, which began on May 3, has been witnessing a steady flow of visitors and social media buzz ever since its opening.

The beautifully created staircase area has become one of the biggest attractions at the venue. Visitors are posing for photographs, recreating the famous “I’m flying” scene and shooting Instagram reels beside giant ship replicas and decorative cut-outs. Almost every corner of the exhibition is designed to give visitors picture-perfect moments.

A dream destination for Titanic fans

For Titanic fans, the exhibition feels like stepping into a miniature version of the legendary ship. The combination of nostalgia, music, lighting and movie-inspired decor creates a dreamy atmosphere, especially after sunset when the venue lights up completely.

Apart from the Titanic-themed displays, the exhibition also offers food stalls, games and entertainment zones for families and children, making it a perfect summer evening outing.

Timings and Ticket Details

The Titanic Exhibition is open daily from 5 pm to 10:30 pm. Entry tickets are priced between Rs.100 and Rs.120 per person, making it an affordable attraction for visitors of all ages.

Blending cinema nostalgia with carnival fun, the exhibition is giving people in Telangana a chance to experience the magic, romance and mystery of one of the world’s most unforgettable films without ever leaving Karimnagar.