Bihar woman shares ‘scary’ Bengaluru cab experience after airport ride turns tense

Bengaluru: A woman from Bihar has shared a disturbing cab experience she allegedly faced in Bengaluru while travelling to the airport, with her video now going viral on social media and triggering widespread discussion about passenger safety in app-based cabs.

The woman, identified as Ritika Suryavanshi, posted the video on Instagram through the account “thebihari.baddie”, narrating how a disagreement over an AC cab booking allegedly escalated into a frightening situation during a daytime ride to the airport.

According to Ritika, she had booked an AC cab through Rapido while travelling to the airport for a flight to Patna. She said she usually observes the “vibe” of a cab before boarding and felt uncomfortable this time because the vehicle’s windows appeared heavily tinted.

However, since she was running late for her flight, she decided to continue with the ride. In the viral video, Ritika claimed that shortly after entering the cab, she asked the driver to switch on the air conditioner. According to her, the driver questioned whether she had actually booked an AC cab.

She said she then showed him the booking details on the app clearly displaying “AC Cab”.“I told him that whether the AC is working or not is not my problem, it’s your problem,” she said in the video. Ritika further alleged that when she asked the driver to cancel the ride if the AC was not functioning, the situation became tense as he allegedly refused to stop the vehicle.

The woman claimed the argument intensified after the driver allegedly told her, “Call anyone you want, this cab is not going to stop now.” She said the statement immediately made her feel unsafe and panicked.

Ritika then reportedly contacted a friend, shared her live location and warned the driver that she would call the police. According to her, the driver eventually stopped the vehicle in the middle of the road.

“As soon as the cab stopped, I got down immediately and cancelled the ride through customer support,” she explained. Describing the emotional impact of the incident, Ritika said she felt deeply unsafe despite it being broad daylight in a major metropolitan city.

“It was around 12 noon. Even in a big city like Bengaluru, I felt completely unsafe for a few moments,” she said.

She also revealed that her father had advised her not to speak publicly about the incident, but she decided to share the experience so other women could remain cautious while using cab services.

The video has since sparked strong reactions online, with several users sharing similar experiences involving cab and auto-rickshaw drivers in Bengaluru.

One user commented, “The behaviour of some Bengaluru drivers creates a terrible experience. Passenger safety is often ignored.” Another user wrote, “This is not limited to cabs. Similar issues are increasing in autos too. Strict legal action is needed.”

Some users specifically alleged repeated issues with Rapido drivers, while others highlighted poor maintenance, lack of cleanliness and non-functional AC systems in many cabs operating in the city.

The viral incident has once again reignited concerns over passenger safety, accountability and service standards in Bengaluru’s app-based transport sector.