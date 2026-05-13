Water bottle, diet coke prices at Mahesh Babu’s Hyderabad restaurant shock fans

Hyderabad: Celebrity-owned restaurants have always attracted food lovers with their luxurious ambience, premium dining experiences and the excitement of being associated with big stars. But while many people enjoy the glamour and exclusivity these places offer, the pricing at such eateries often becomes a topic of debate online.

And now, the latest celebrity restaurant facing criticism over its prices is AVN Palace Heights, co-owned by Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu.

The discussion started after a Hyderabad-based food blogger shared a video on Instagram reviewing his experience at the restaurant located at Banjara Hills Road No.12. While the blogger praised the ambience and appreciated the taste of the food, it was the prices that truly left him shocked.

What immediately caught attention online was the cost of basic beverages at the restaurant. In the viral video, the blogger reacted to a water bottle priced at Rs 299 and wrote, “Rs 299 for a bottle of water? Nah bro, we are good.” He also pointed out that a Diet Coke can, which usually costs around Rs 30 to Rs 40 in stores, was being sold at Rs 180 at the restaurant.

Despite being surprised by the pricing, the blogger had positive things to say about the food. Reviewing the biryani, he wrote, “Definitely one of the best mutton biryanis in Hyderabad.”

Towards the end of the video, he also shared the final bill amount, which came to Rs 1853 for ordering just one starter and one biryani. According to the bill shown in the clip, Chicken Tikka was priced at Rs 700, while the Mutton Biryani cost Rs 600.

How netizens are reacting.

Soon after the video went viral, social media users flooded the comments section with mixed reactions. While some defended premium pricing at celebrity-owned restaurants, many others felt the rates were too expensive for regular food items and beverages.

One user commented, “Overpriced restaurant, even the food isn’t that good.”

Another user wrote in Telugu, “Aa amount tho 2kg mutton techukoni intlo vandinchukunta,” which translates to, “With that amount, I can buy 2 kg mutton and cook it at home.”

“How can they charge Rs 299 for a water bottle? Is it even possible?” another user questioned.

One more social media user added, “Not worthy, too expensive for normal products.”

More about Mahesh Babu’s restaurant

Speaking more about AVN Palace Heights, the restaurant was launched in 2023 and quickly became one of Hyderabad’s talked-about luxury dining spots. The name “AN” reportedly stands for Asian Namrata, symbolising the collaboration between the Asian Group and Namrata Shirodkar.

While celebrity-owned restaurants often charge premium prices because of their branding, location, ambience and overall experience, the debate around AVN Palace Heights once again highlights the growing conversation around whether luxury dining in Hyderabad is becoming too expensive for ordinary customers.

For many food lovers online, paying extra for ambience may be understandable, but charging unusually high prices for everyday items like water bottles and soft drinks is what seems to have triggered the strongest reactions this time.

What’s your take on this? Comment below.