Left as Satish, came back as Salim: A 26-year journey back home

Mangaluru: He left home at 12, dazzled by the lights of a travelling circus. He came back at 38 as a different man, with a different name, a different faith and a different language. But to his mother, standing at the door of their old house in Dharmasthala, he was simply her son.

In a remarkable story of loss, reinvention and a reunion that his family had nearly stopped believing would ever happen, Satish from Ashokanagar in Dharmasthala, Dakshina Kannada, walked back into his mother’s life on June 9 – after 26 years – as Salim Abdul Ansari.

Boy who followed the circus

The story begins in 2000, when a circus troupe rolled into Dharmasthala and captured the imagination of a 12-year-old who, by all accounts, could not resist the pull of it. Without a word to his family, Satish slipped away with the troupe and disappeared into a life on the road.

His family searched. For years, they asked, inquired and waited. As the years stretched into a decade, and then two, hope dimmed – though not entirely. His ageing mother, the family says, never stopped praying for his return.

She made pilgrimages to Dharmasthala, the Kateel Durga Parameshwari Temple and Panolibail Daivasthana, seeking divine intervention. In recent months, she had voiced a quiet but heartfelt wish, to see her eldest son just once before she died.

A new life in Maharashtra

After travelling across the country with the circus team, Satish eventually settled in Maharashtra, where he built a life from scratch. He took up various jobs, became part of the local community, converted to Islam and adopted the name Salim Abdul Ansari. He married a woman named Talima and the couple have two children, Khushi and Azam.

However, the years in Maharashtra came at a cost. Having spent more than two decades away from Karnataka, Salim gradually lost his native tongues Tulu and Kannada. Today, he speaks only Hindi.

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A familiar street, a flood of memories

The reunion, when it finally came, was almost accidental. On June 9, Salim was visiting Dharmasthala with a group of friends from Maharashtra, a casual trip to the well-known temple town. While walking through the area, he happened to pass a spot where the circus had once pitched its tents all those years ago.

The sight hit him like a wave. Fragments of a childhood he had buried under decades of distance came rushing back – the lanes, the names of his siblings, the shape of the old neighbourhood. He stopped, asked locals and shopkeepers for help, and began piecing together a trail back to his past. It led him, finally, to his old house.

Salim aka Satish with his mother in Karnataka’s Dharmasthala.

Mother knew him instantly

When Salim appeared at the doorstep, his mother needed no introduction. Despite the nearly three decades that had passed, she recognised her son immediately. Relatives who gathered for the reunion said the moment reduced the family to tears.

There was, however, an unexpected barrier. Salim speaks only Hindi, while his mother does not understand the language. But as the family noted, it did not matter. Mother and son held each other, and whatever words could not carry, the embrace did.

After spending a few joyful days with his family – the first in 26 years – Salim returned to Maharashtra, taking with him a renewed connection to the home and the mother he had left behind as a starry-eyed boy chasing a circus.