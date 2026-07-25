Hyderabad bakery owner booked for using expired products

Hyderabad: A bakery owner in the Malkajgiri Commissionerate was arrested on Friday after allegedly using expired food products and banned food colours in bakery items.

The Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate’s Food Adulteration and Safety Team (MFAST) Team-1 conducted a raid on Cakes Club Bakery following information that the owner was using prohibited food colours in the preparation of cakes.

Action initiated against owner

Police have initiated legal action against the bakery owner for allegedly using expired ingredients and banned food colours in food products. An investigation is underway to determine the extent of the violations and ensure compliance with food safety norms.

Earlier raid on illegal bakery

In April this year, the Tappachabutra police raided Chand Bakery at Natraj Nagar, Jhirra, which was allegedly operating without a valid licence and under unhygienic conditions.

The owner, Syed Khadeer, was arrested and materials worth Rs 2.77 lakh were seized, including flour, sugar, cooking oil, Dalda, coconut powder, cake mix, chicken and bakery equipment.

Police said the bakery lacked mandatory food, manufacturing, labour and trade licences and had failed to comply with fire safety norms.

The products were allegedly being supplied to kirana stores, general stores, cafés and hotels, posing a potential risk to public health.

A case was registered under Sections 274 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale), 275 (sale of noxious food or drink) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).