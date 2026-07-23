IMD Hyderabad forecasts heavy rains today before monsoon break

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast heavy rains on Thursday, July 23, however, it also hints at a monsoon break from tomorrow.

As per the weather department’s alert, no rain forecast has been issued for the next six days.

Yellow alert issued

In view of the expected weather conditions, the weather department has also issued a yellow alert for today.

Meanwhile, T. Balaji, a weather enthusiast known for accurate forecasts, wrote on his X handle, “The six-day decent monsoon rain spell comes to an end in Telangana. From today, for the next three days, monsoon break conditions are expected, though evening passing rains are likely in Telangana.”

“Some increase in rains expected after July 25,” he added.

BREAK MONSOON NEXT 3DAYS ⚠️



The 6day DECENT MONSOON RAIN SPELL comes to an end in Telangana



From today, for next 3days, BREAK MONSOON conditions expected though EVENING PASSING RAINS ahead here and there in Telangana including Hyderabad City (don't expect complete dry weather… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) July 23, 2026

Meanwhile, temperatures in the state remain low. Yesterday, the maximum temperature dipped to as low as 24.5 degrees Celsius, which was recorded in Nagarkurnool district. In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature dropped to 26.3 degrees Celsius, which was recorded in Ameerpet.

IMD issues no rain alert in Hyderabad

The weather department has not issued any rain alert for Hyderabad for the next four days.

As per the department, there will be a partly cloudy sky till July 26.

As IMD Hyderabad has not issued any forecast for rain or thunderstorms, it is likely that there will be a break in the monsoon for the next few days.