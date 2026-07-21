How to check SIR form submission status in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana, voters are anxious to know whether their forms have been submitted by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) through their official app.

Those who opted for online submission received confirmation instantly. However, those who submitted physical forms to BLOs are confused.

SIR form submission status in Hyderabad

In order to check the status of the form, voters can visit the official website of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Follow the steps below:

Visit the ECI website (click here). Click on the ‘Fill Enumeration Form’ link on the homepage. Log in using either your mobile number or EPIC number. Select ‘Telangana’ from the dropdown menu. Enter your EPIC number.

After the above steps, if the website shows your name, EPIC number, part number, etc., and an option to enter your mobile number, your form has not been submitted by the BLO through the official app.

If you get the message, “Your form has already been submitted. For more details contact your BLO,” it confirms that the BLO has submitted the form online.

Also Read Lakhs of Hyderabad voters may receive notices over SIR anomalies

Those who submitted the form to the BLO and whose digitisation is pending need to wait a few more days, as the last date for digitisation is August 3.

Telangana SIR digitisation

Across Telangana, there are 3,38,26,448 voters. Till July 20, 2,25,25,055 forms had been digitised, taking the overall digitisation rate to 66.59 percent.

In Hyderabad, although 100 percent of Enumeration Forms (EFs) have been distributed, only 19,76,702 forms have been digitised out of the district’s 47,36,669 electors. The digitisation rate in the city has reached 41.73 percent, which is the second lowest in the state.

Only Medchal-Malkajgiri recorded a lower digitisation rate at 39.91 percent, while Ranga Reddy stood at 50.82 percent.